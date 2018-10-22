Forecaddie: Azinger's code name, busy NBC golf schedule revealed

Now that Paul Azinger has been officially announced as NBC/Golf Channel’s Johnny Miller replacement, The Forecaddie was intrigued to learn a few things about the new arrangement.

After all, a few eyebrows were raised when it was learned that Azinger gets to keep working Fox’s U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open broadcasts, but NBC golf producer Tommy Roy likened it to the network’s previous arrangement with tennis great John McEnroe when the Peacock covered Wimbledon while allowing him to also do CBS’s U.S. Open coverage. The fan is all that mattered and all sides agreed to share Azinger.

The Forecaddie is most impressed with just how much work the 1993 PGA Champion will be doing, including the Masters.

“He’ll be there for the BBC and he’ll also be there working besides Brandel [Chamblee] and Mike Tirico, which I think is going to be a terrific add to our most-watched week,” said Golf Channel Executive Producer Molly Solomon. She also we should expect to see Azinger start off the year at Kapalua and the Sony Open for Golf Channel-only broadcasts, as well as “a lot of Paul Azinger on Golf Channel on Thursdays and Fridays.”

Azinger, a cancer survivor who has no problem enjoying his leisure time, has thought about the increased workload.

“I don’t want to have any regrets looking back,” he said. “I think this is the opportunity of a lifetime to share golf with millions of people, a sport that I love, and I want to provide as much insight as possible without being a know it all.”

As for how the deal went down, Roy revealed that once Miller had decided to retire this summer Azinger was called.

“I wanted to meet at a place where there was a pretty good chance we wouldn’t be recognized from people in the world of golf,” Roy said. A Ruby Tuesday’s halfway between Roy and Azinger’s Florida homes was chosen near Ocala. A code name was born.

“Whenever we have big-time deals at NBC, we operate in total secrecy, so from that time forward when we had any internal texts or communications on this, we always referred to Paul as Ruby Tuesday.”

Now The Man Out Front has one more place to check when he suspects a big deal is in the works. And getting Azinger to work so much looks like a very big deal to The Forecaddie.