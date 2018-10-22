Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Paul Azinger officially joins NBC as Johnny Miller's replacement

SHEBOYGAN, WI - AUGUST 15: Paul Azinger tests out the PGA Championship TV App at The Samsung Experience during the PGA Championship 2015 at Whistling Straights Golf Course on August 15, 2015 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Golf on TV

In a move first reported by Golfweek’s The Forecaddie, NBC Monday officially announced that Paul Azinger will be replacing Johnny Miller as the lead analyst on its golf broadcasts.

Azinger will appear on NBC and Golf Channel and contribute to Golf Central’s “Live From the Masters” coverage.

Miller’s final broadcast will be the Waste Management Phoenix Open ending on Feb. 3.

“I have great admiration for both the quality of NBC Sports’ coverage and commitment to great storytelling, as well as the network’s deep commitment to the game I love,” Azinger said in a release. “It is a great honor to cover a tremendous slate of PGA Tour and marquee events, including The Players, The Open, Ryder Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Additional opportunities to contribute to instructional and historical projects, as well as Golf Channel’s top-notch news platforms, makes this the role of a lifetime.”

Azinger will contribute to Golf Channel in several ways, including the development of instructional content both on-air and via Revolution Golf.

Azinger’s NBC Sports schedule in 2019, which will include all four days of tournament coverage on Golf Channel and NBC, begins at the WGC-Mexico Championship starting on Feb. 21. Azinger will continue to call The Masters for the BBC, as well as the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open on FOX.

