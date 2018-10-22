PGA Tour, Discovery to launch new international golf streaming service in 2019

A new live and on-demand international video streaming service run by Discovery and the PGA Tour will launch globally outside the United States on Jan. 1, 2019.

GOLFTV will offer fans a one-stop destination to access the widest range of golf content, the PGA Tour and Discovery announced Monday.

GOLFTV will present more than 2,000 hours of live action each year, including the six Tours operating under the PGA Tour umbrella and 150 tournaments annually – including The Players Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs and the Presidents Cup.

“Building on Discovery’s heritage of real-life storytelling and direct-to-consumer platform experience, we’ve already established a world-class GOLFTV team. With work well underway, our carefully considered plans will allow us to continually enhance GOLFTV as we roll-out and further develop the product,” Alex Kaplan, president and general manager, Discovery Golf, said in a release.

The 12-year alliance will manage the PGA Tour’s international multi-platform rights, including linear TV rights.