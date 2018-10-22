Players of year Akshay Bhatia, Yealimi Noh lead AJGA Rolex Junior All-Americans

Akshay Bhatia and Yealimi Noh, two players who combined to win seven national tournaments this year, were named AJGA Rolex Junior Players of the Year on Monday, headlining the list of Rolex Junior All-Americans.

The players of the year and All-America teams were determined exclusively through the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of Oct. 15. Bhatia and Noh are ranked No. 1 in those rankings.

Bhatia, a 16-year-old from Wake Forest, N.C., had a strong year in which he won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic and Boys Junior PGA Championship, and was second at the U.S. Junior Amateur, AJGA Junior Players and Scott Robertson Memorial Junior. He also represented the U.S. in the Junior Ryder Cup and Youth Olympics, where he won two silver medals.

“I’m so humbled and honored to win such a prestigious award,” Bhatia said. “I’m in the history of the AJGA forever and it’s awesome to see my name alongside Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and other top alumni. To see what they’ve done in their careers, it shows I am on the right track to chase my dreams.”

Noh, a 17-year-old from Concord, Calif., won four times this year, capturing the Hana Financial Group Se Ri Pak Championship, Girls Junior PGA Championship, U.S. Girls’ Junior and Canadian Women’s Amateur. She also was second at the Buick Shanshan Feng Girls Invitational and AJGA Thunderbird International Junior, and represented the U.S. in the Junior Ryder Cup.

She is a Rolex Junior All-American for the fourth straight year.

“I’m so honored to be receiving this incredible award,” Noh said. “It truly is one of my biggest accomplishments. It comes as a bit of a surprise because in the beginning of the year, I didn’t think I would get enough points to win Rolex Junior Player of the Year, or even, that I would win three tournaments. This really means a lot to me.”

This year’s AJGA Rolex Junior All-America teams feature 96 junior golfers ages 14-19, from 21 states and eight countries. Fifty-eight junior golfers are being honored for the first time. Elizabeth Wang of San Marino, Calif., leads all recipients by being honored for a fifth time as an All-American.

They will be honored Nov. 18 at the Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Here is a look at the complete All-America teams:

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, N.C.

Ricky Castillo of Yorba Linda, Calif.

Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Ky.

Ryan Hall of Knoxville, Tenn.

William Moll of Houston, Texas

Leo Oyo of San Diego

Cameron Sisk of El Cajon, Calif.

James Song of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Mass.

Travis Vick of Houston

Karl Vilips of Wesley Chapel, Fla.

SECOND TEAM

Alexander Yang of Carlsbad, Calif.

Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Va.

Eugene Hong of Orlando, Fla.

J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas

Bo Jin of Encinitas, Calif.

John Keefer of San Antonio

William Mouw of Chino, Calif.

Jeewon Park of Lake Mary, Fla.

Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif.

Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Ala.

Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Wash.

Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, N.C.

Jonathan Yaun of Minneola, Fla.

HONORABLE MENTION

Trey Bosco of Austin, Texas

Nicolas Cassidy of Johns Creek, Ga.

Kuangyu Chen of Shenzhen, China

Aaron Chen of Fremont, Calif.

George Duangmanee of Fairfax, Va.

Chris Fosdick of Middlefield, Conn.

Peter Fountain of Raleigh, N.C.

Austin Greaser of Vandalia, Ohio

Frankie Harris of Boca Raton, Fla.

Jimmy Lee of Mission, Texas

Tyler Lipscomb of Carrollton, Ga.

Dylan Menante of Carlsbad, Calif.

Hazen Newman of Las Vegas

Jay Nimmo of Benton, Ky.

Cole Ponich of Farmington, Utah

Austyn Reily of Pottsboro, Texas

Jackson Rivera of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Jeevan Sihota of Victoria, British Columbia

Brian Stark of Kingsburg, Calif.

Nicklas Staub of Boynton Beach, Fla.

Will Thomson of Naples, Fla.

Brendan Valdes of Orlando, Fla.

Andi Xu of San Diego

Sampson-Yunhe Zheng of Orlando, Fla.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Anne Chen of Sugar Land, Texas

Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas

Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tenn.

Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, Calif.

Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Ala.

Yealimi Noh of Concord, Calif.

Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Fla.

Megan Schofill of Monticello, Fla.

Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Ind.

Yujeong Son of Norman, Okla.

Angelina Ye of Bradenton, Fla.

Rose Zhang of Irvine, Calif.

SECOND TEAM

Amari Avery of Riverside, Calif.

Irene Kim of La Palma, Calif.

Cindy Kou of Windermere, Fla.

Alexa Melton of Covina, Calif.

Katherine Muzi of Walnut, Calif.

Bohyun Park of Farmers Branch, Texas

Brooke Seay of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Aneka Seumanutafa of Emmitsburg, Md.

Erika Smith of Orlando, Fla.

Kornkamol Sukaree of Huntington Beach, Calif.

Christine Wang of Houston, Texas

Elizabeth Wang of San Marino, Calif.

HONORABLE MENTION