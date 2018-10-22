Top 10 PGA Tour approach players and the irons they use

If you think it is a coincidence that seven of the top 10 players on the season-ending strokes gained approach the green list also made it to the Tour Championship, think again. Power off the tee is great and being able to hole critical putts can lower a golfer’s score, but productivity from the fairway is a must at the elite level.

Remember, strokes gained measures a player’s effectiveness against the field average, revealing whether he is getting an edge on the competition or falling behind because of a weakness. For example, Tiger Woods’ Tour-leading strokes gained approach the green average means the 14-time major winner was nearly a full-shot better than the average player over 18 holes based solely on his play from the fairway.

Check out the irons used by the top 10 in strokes gained approach the green in the recently ended 2018 PGA Tour season.