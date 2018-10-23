Adidas' Go-To Adapt Jacket designed to be ideal mid-weight option

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chances are that a golfer has a jacket for when it rains. Or when its freezing cold outside. Or blowing 30 mph.

But what about a reliable, everyday jacket?

The purpose of Adidas Golf’s Go-To Adapt Jacket is not to address extreme weather conditions but rather the more docile jacket-wearing environments that golfers most often experience when teeing it up in the fall and early-winter months.

“Golfers are used to having apparel that works for the two temperature extremes,” said Christine Cowan, global director of apparel for Adidas Golf. “But there are days when you need to be able to transition, for example, from a cooler morning to a warmer afternoon. That’s why we created the Go-To Adapt Jacket; to be the ideal mid-weight option that provides optimal stretch where you need it as well as enhanced breathability. It’s that reliable and perfect piece that can take you through your day, on course and off.”

The Go-To Adapt Jacket, in short, provides players with everything they need in a jacket and nothing they don’t. One new feature is the telescope cuff, which allows players to roll up their sleeves without stretching the material so that it loses its shape. This is only available in the men’s jacket. (The women’s had thumbholes instead.)

The Go-To Adapt also features temperature control. The upper portion of the jacket is made with polyester to provide breathability while the fleece-lined midsection offers warmth.

Other features include front-zip pockets, internal headphone pockets, articulated elbows, droptail hem and water-resistant fabric.

The Go-To Adapt Jacket, which was worn by Sergio Garcia and Danielle Kang during their recent victories, retails for $90. The women’s version is full-zip rather than quarter-zip and features a more feminine cut and design.