Alabama remains No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Monday the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the third poll of the 2018-19 season, as the previous poll was announced on Oct. 1.
University of Alabama remains atop Division I, securing 13 first-place votes, while UCLA received five first-place votes to hold steady at No. 2. USC moved up one spot to No. 3, while Duke reenters the top five to claim the No. 4 slot. Virginia continues to shoot up the rankings, landing the No. 5 spot.
In Division II, Indianapolis remains at No. 1 with 13 first-place votes, while Dallas Baptist received one first-place vote to hold steady at No. 2. Nova Southeastern and Barry remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Arkansas Tech jumped up five spots to No. 5.
Carleton leads Division III after shooting up nine spots, receiving 11 first-place votes, while George Fox moves up to No. 2. Grinnell jumped up five spots to claim the No. 3 slot, while Rhodes moved up two spots to No. 4 after receiving one first-place vote. DePauw held steady, rounding out the top five.
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Alabama (13)
|445
|2
|UCLA (5)
|436
|3
|USC
|410
|4
|Duke
|387
|5
|Virginia
|359
|6
|Vanderbilt
|345
|7
|Texas
|337
|8
|Florida
|318
|9
|Arizona State
|314
|10
|Arizona
|264
|11
|Arkansas
|261
|12
|Wake Forest
|245
|13
|Washington
|224
|14
|Kent State
|212
|15
|Purdue
|199
|16
|South Carolina
|184
|17
|Furman
|164
|18
|Northwestern
|159
|19
|Miami
|110
|20
|Illinois
|91
|21
|Florida State
|71
|22
|Pepperdine
|70
|23
|Stanford
|50
|24
|Clemson
|49
|25
|Michigan State
|41
Others receiving votes: Arkansas State (35); San Jose State (19); Evansville (19); Oklahoma (13); Baylor (12); Auburn (3); Georgia (2); Campbell (1); Kennesaw State (1)
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Indianapolis (13)
|349
|2
|Dallas Baptist (1)
|334
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|317
|4
|Barry
|308
|5
|Arkansas Tech
|281
|6
|Florida Southern
|265
|6
|Grand Valley State
|265
|8
|West Texas A&M
|255
|9
|Lee
|220
|10
|Rollins
|209
|11
|University of Findlay
|208
|12
|St. Mary’s (Texas)
|188
|13
|Limestone
|154
|14
|Lynn
|148
|15
|Oklahoma Christian
|122
|16
|Northeastern State
|108
|17
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|105
|18
|St. Edward’s University
|82
|19
|Sonoma State University
|78
|19
|Central Oklahoma
|78
|21
|Tampa
|71
|22
|Missouri-St. Louis
|66
|23
|Saint Leo
|63
|24
|Western Washington
|52
|25
|Tarleton State
|50
Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman (40); Flagler (33); Florida Institute of Technology (33); Cal State San Marcos (14); Midwestern State (14); Lenoir Rhyne (10); Wingate (9); Simon Fraser (6); Rogers State (4); Central Missouri (4); West Georgia (4); Cal State Monterey Bay (2); Augustana (1)
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Carleton (11)
|293
|2
|George Fox
|275
|3
|Grinnell
|268
|4
|Rhodes (1)
|264
|5
|DePauw
|249
|6
|Williams College
|243
|7
|Washington University in St. Louis
|221
|8
|Pomona/Pitzer
|213
|9
|NYU
|207
|10
|Carnegie Mellon
|162
|11
|Berry
|156
|12
|University of Redlands
|152
|13
|Amherst
|149
|14
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|147
|15
|Whittier
|145
|16
|Methodist
|100
|17
|Gustavus Adolphus
|86
|18
|Saint Mary’s (Ind.)
|78
|19
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|59
|20
|Illinois Wesleyan
|53
|21
|Saint Benedict
|52
|22
|Wisconsin-Stout
|46
|23
|Washington and Lee
|44
|24
|California Lutheran
|43
|25
|Occidental
|42
Others receiving votes: Birmingham Southern (36); Transylvania (27); Sewanee: The University of the South (22); Oglethorpe (20); Huntingdon (19); Wittenberg (18); Wisconsin-Whitewater (6); Whitman (5)
