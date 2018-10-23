Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Alabama remains No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Monday the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the third poll of the 2018-19 season, as the previous poll was announced on Oct. 1.

University of Alabama remains atop Division I, securing 13 first-place votes, while UCLA received five first-place votes to hold steady at No. 2. USC moved up one spot to No. 3, while Duke reenters the top five to claim the No. 4 slot. Virginia continues to shoot up the rankings, landing the No. 5 spot.

In Division II, Indianapolis remains at No. 1 with 13 first-place votes, while Dallas Baptist received one first-place vote to hold steady at No. 2. Nova Southeastern and Barry remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Arkansas Tech jumped up five spots to No. 5.

Carleton leads Division III after shooting up nine spots, receiving 11 first-place votes, while George Fox moves up to No. 2. Grinnell jumped up five spots to claim the No. 3 slot, while Rhodes moved up two spots to No. 4 after receiving one first-place vote. DePauw held steady, rounding out the top five.

Division I 

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points      
1 Alabama (13) 445
2 UCLA (5) 436
3 USC 410
4 Duke 387
5 Virginia 359
6 Vanderbilt 345
7 Texas 337
8 Florida 318
9 Arizona State 314
10 Arizona 264
11 Arkansas 261
12 Wake Forest 245
13 Washington 224
14 Kent State 212
15 Purdue 199
16 South Carolina 184
17 Furman 164
18 Northwestern 159
19 Miami 110
20 Illinois 91
21 Florida State 71
22 Pepperdine 70
23 Stanford 50
24 Clemson 49
25 Michigan State 41

Others receiving votes: Arkansas State (35); San Jose State (19); Evansville (19); Oklahoma (13); Baylor (12); Auburn (3); Georgia (2); Campbell (1); Kennesaw State (1)

Division II 

Rank       School (First-place votes)           Points      
1 Indianapolis (13) 349
2 Dallas Baptist (1) 334
3 Nova Southeastern 317
4 Barry 308
5 Arkansas Tech 281
6 Florida Southern 265
6 Grand Valley State 265
8 West Texas A&M 255
9 Lee 220
10 Rollins 209
11 University of Findlay 208
12 St. Mary’s (Texas) 188
13 Limestone 154
14 Lynn 148
15 Oklahoma Christian 122
16 Northeastern State 108
17 Southwestern Oklahoma State 105
18 St. Edward’s University 82
19 Sonoma State University 78
19 Central Oklahoma 78
21 Tampa 71
22 Missouri-St. Louis 66
23 Saint Leo 63
24 Western Washington 52
25 Tarleton State 50

Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman (40); Flagler (33); Florida Institute of Technology (33); Cal State San Marcos (14); Midwestern State (14); Lenoir Rhyne (10); Wingate (9); Simon Fraser (6); Rogers State (4); Central Missouri (4); West Georgia (4); Cal State Monterey Bay (2); Augustana (1)

Division III

Rank       School (First-place votes)                   Points      
1 Carleton (11) 293
2 George Fox 275
3 Grinnell 268
4 Rhodes (1) 264
5 DePauw 249
6 Williams College 243
7 Washington University in St. Louis 221
8 Pomona/Pitzer 213
9 NYU 207
10 Carnegie Mellon 162
11 Berry 156
12 University of Redlands 152
13 Amherst 149
14 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 147
15 Whittier 145
16 Methodist 100
17 Gustavus Adolphus 86
18 Saint Mary’s (Ind.) 78
19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 59
20 Illinois Wesleyan 53
21 Saint Benedict 52
22 Wisconsin-Stout 46
23 Washington and Lee 44
24 California Lutheran 43
25 Occidental 42

Others receiving votes: Birmingham Southern (36); Transylvania (27); Sewanee: The University of the South (22); Oglethorpe (20); Huntingdon (19); Wittenberg (18); Wisconsin-Whitewater (6); Whitman (5)

