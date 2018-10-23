Alabama remains No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Monday the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the third poll of the 2018-19 season, as the previous poll was announced on Oct. 1.

University of Alabama remains atop Division I, securing 13 first-place votes, while UCLA received five first-place votes to hold steady at No. 2. USC moved up one spot to No. 3, while Duke reenters the top five to claim the No. 4 slot. Virginia continues to shoot up the rankings, landing the No. 5 spot.

In Division II, Indianapolis remains at No. 1 with 13 first-place votes, while Dallas Baptist received one first-place vote to hold steady at No. 2. Nova Southeastern and Barry remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Arkansas Tech jumped up five spots to No. 5.

Carleton leads Division III after shooting up nine spots, receiving 11 first-place votes, while George Fox moves up to No. 2. Grinnell jumped up five spots to claim the No. 3 slot, while Rhodes moved up two spots to No. 4 after receiving one first-place vote. DePauw held steady, rounding out the top five.

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points 1 Alabama (13) 445 2 UCLA (5) 436 3 USC 410 4 Duke 387 5 Virginia 359 6 Vanderbilt 345 7 Texas 337 8 Florida 318 9 Arizona State 314 10 Arizona 264 11 Arkansas 261 12 Wake Forest 245 13 Washington 224 14 Kent State 212 15 Purdue 199 16 South Carolina 184 17 Furman 164 18 Northwestern 159 19 Miami 110 20 Illinois 91 21 Florida State 71 22 Pepperdine 70 23 Stanford 50 24 Clemson 49 25 Michigan State 41

Others receiving votes: Arkansas State (35); San Jose State (19); Evansville (19); Oklahoma (13); Baylor (12); Auburn (3); Georgia (2); Campbell (1); Kennesaw State (1)

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points 1 Indianapolis (13) 349 2 Dallas Baptist (1) 334 3 Nova Southeastern 317 4 Barry 308 5 Arkansas Tech 281 6 Florida Southern 265 6 Grand Valley State 265 8 West Texas A&M 255 9 Lee 220 10 Rollins 209 11 University of Findlay 208 12 St. Mary’s (Texas) 188 13 Limestone 154 14 Lynn 148 15 Oklahoma Christian 122 16 Northeastern State 108 17 Southwestern Oklahoma State 105 18 St. Edward’s University 82 19 Sonoma State University 78 19 Central Oklahoma 78 21 Tampa 71 22 Missouri-St. Louis 66 23 Saint Leo 63 24 Western Washington 52 25 Tarleton State 50

Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman (40); Flagler (33); Florida Institute of Technology (33); Cal State San Marcos (14); Midwestern State (14); Lenoir Rhyne (10); Wingate (9); Simon Fraser (6); Rogers State (4); Central Missouri (4); West Georgia (4); Cal State Monterey Bay (2); Augustana (1)

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points 1 Carleton (11) 293 2 George Fox 275 3 Grinnell 268 4 Rhodes (1) 264 5 DePauw 249 6 Williams College 243 7 Washington University in St. Louis 221 8 Pomona/Pitzer 213 9 NYU 207 10 Carnegie Mellon 162 11 Berry 156 12 University of Redlands 152 13 Amherst 149 14 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 147 15 Whittier 145 16 Methodist 100 17 Gustavus Adolphus 86 18 Saint Mary’s (Ind.) 78 19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 59 20 Illinois Wesleyan 53 21 Saint Benedict 52 22 Wisconsin-Stout 46 23 Washington and Lee 44 24 California Lutheran 43 25 Occidental 42

Others receiving votes: Birmingham Southern (36); Transylvania (27); Sewanee: The University of the South (22); Oglethorpe (20); Huntingdon (19); Wittenberg (18); Wisconsin-Whitewater (6); Whitman (5)