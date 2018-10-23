Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Rory McIlroy. One of the game’s best drivers of the golf ball and also possesses a sparkling record at Sheshan Golf Club. I’m all-in.

Also like: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama. All three are past champions on this golf course. Rose has been on fire of late, DJ has extra motivation after losing his No. 1 ranking and Matsuyama is hitting his irons incredibly right now.

Sleeper: Lucas Bjerregaard. He's no sleeper in Europe, but he's on a great run of form right now.

DraftKings bargain: Brandon Stone ($6,500). It's shocking he's so cheap considering he had posted three straight top-12 finishes before MC at British Masters.

Fade: Patrick Reed. This is a ballstriker's course and Reed has not struck it well recently.

Kevin Casey