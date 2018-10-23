Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Rory McIlroy. One of the game’s best drivers of the golf ball and also possesses a sparkling record at Sheshan Golf Club. I’m all-in.
- Also like: Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama. All three are past champions on this golf course. Rose has been on fire of late, DJ has extra motivation after losing his No. 1 ranking and Matsuyama is hitting his irons incredibly right now.
- Sleeper: Lucas Bjerregaard. He’s no sleeper in Europe, but he’s on a great run of form right now.
- DraftKings bargain: Brandon Stone ($6,500). It’s shocking he’s so cheap considering he had posted three straight top-12 finishes before MC at British Masters.
- Fade: Patrick Reed. This is a ballstriker’s course and Reed has not struck it well recently.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. He’s a past winner here and continues to have a strong record at this layout with a T-2 last year. He’s well rested since the Tour Championship, where he finished third by the way.
- Also like: Brooks Koepka and Jason Day. Koepka has proven extremely motivated this year, so I’m not expecting a letdown just because he won again and became World No. 1. Day had a sneaky T-5 at the CJ Cup, I like where his game is trending.
- Sleeper: Emiliano Grillo. He’s been up and down recently, but his last five starts include a T-2 and a T-7. And his lows haven’t been exactly awful as he hasn’t missed a cut since the British Open. He does have a top 15 at this event too.
- DraftKings bargain: Andy Sullivan ($6,800). In his last two starts, both in Europe, he’s finished in the top 10. Overall his game has been in fine form since missing the cut at the PGA, as he hasn’t placed worse than 30th since.
- Fade: Ian Poulter. Just a feeling, as his form and course history would say otherwise.
Comments