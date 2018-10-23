Another week of late-night golf awaits PGA Tour fans in the United States, as the Tour continues its Asian Swing this week with the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.
The par-72 Sheshan International course will play at 7,261 yards. The winner gets $1.8 million of the $10 million purse and 550 FedEx Cup points.
Play begins Wednesday evening in the United States, with two star-laden groupings highlighting the lineup.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka will be playing alongside 2018 FedEx Cup winner and WGC-HSBC defending champion Justin Rose and Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood on one featured pairing. Those golfers will tee off from No. 10 at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday night in the U.S., or 9:55 a.m. local time Thursday in Shanghai.
Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are another featured pairing. They go off from No. 10 Wednesday night at 10:55 p.m. in the U.S., or 10:55 a.m. local time Thursday in Shanghai.
Last year, Rose edged Johnson by two shots. Both golfers have a chance to replace Koepka at number one in the world, depending on how play shakes out this weekend. There are just 19 Americans in the field, as the U.S. goes for a WGC sweep. Phil Mickelson (Mexico), Bubba Watson (Match Play) and Justin Thomas (Firestone) won the other three WGC events in 2018. None are playing this week.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of play. All times listed are Eastern. Shanghai is 12 hours ahead of New York.
Round 1 Tee Times – Wednesday
1st Tee
8:50 p.m. – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding
9 p.m. – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker
9:10 p.m. – J.C. Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu
9:20 p.m. – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent
9:30 p.m. – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen
9:40 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao
9:50 p.m. – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui
10 p.m. – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox
10:10 p.m. – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam
10:20 p.m. – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork
10:30 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie
10:40 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo
10:50 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace
10th Tee
8:55 p.m. – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira
9:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace
9:15 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An
9:25 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel
9:35 p.m. – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter
9:45 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
9:55 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
10:05 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell
10:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:25 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu
10:35 p.m. – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
10:45 p.m. – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau
10:55 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy
Round 2 Tee Times- Thursday
1st Tee
8:50 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell
9 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9:10 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu
9:20 p.m. – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton
9:30 p.m. – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau
9:40 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy
9:50 p.m. – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira
10:00 p.m. – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace
10:10 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An
10:20 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel
10:30 p.m. – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter
10:40 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
10:50 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
10th Tee
8:55 p.m. – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox
9:05 p.m. – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam
9:15 p.m. – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork
9:25 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie
9:35 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo
9:45 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace
9:55 p.m. – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding
10:05 p.m. – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker
10:15 p.m. – J.C. Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu
10:25 p.m. – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent
10:35 p.m. – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen
10:45 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao
10:55 p.m. – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui
TV Info
(All times Eastern.)
Wednesday – Golf Channel (10 p.m. – 4 a.m.)
Thursday – Golf Channel (10 p.m. – 4 a.m.)
Friday – Golf Channel (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)
Saturday – Golf Channel (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)
Comments