Another week of late-night golf awaits PGA Tour fans in the United States, as the Tour continues its Asian Swing this week with the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

The par-72 Sheshan International course will play at 7,261 yards. The winner gets $1.8 million of the $10 million purse and 550 FedEx Cup points.

Play begins Wednesday evening in the United States, with two star-laden groupings highlighting the lineup.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka will be playing alongside 2018 FedEx Cup winner and WGC-HSBC defending champion Justin Rose and Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood on one featured pairing. Those golfers will tee off from No. 10 at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday night in the U.S., or 9:55 a.m. local time Thursday in Shanghai.

Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are another featured pairing. They go off from No. 10 Wednesday night at 10:55 p.m. in the U.S., or 10:55 a.m. local time Thursday in Shanghai.

Last year, Rose edged Johnson by two shots. Both golfers have a chance to replace Koepka at number one in the world, depending on how play shakes out this weekend. There are just 19 Americans in the field, as the U.S. goes for a WGC sweep. Phil Mickelson (Mexico), Bubba Watson (Match Play) and Justin Thomas (Firestone) won the other three WGC events in 2018. None are playing this week.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of play. All times listed are Eastern. Shanghai is 12 hours ahead of New York.

Round 1 Tee Times – Wednesday

1st Tee

8:50 p.m. – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding

9 p.m. – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker

9:10 p.m. – J.C. Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu

9:20 p.m. – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent

9:30 p.m. – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen

9:40 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao

9:50 p.m. – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui

10 p.m. – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox

10:10 p.m. – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam

10:20 p.m. – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork

10:30 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie

10:40 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo

10:50 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace

10th Tee

8:55 p.m. – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira

9:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace

9:15 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An

9:25 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel

9:35 p.m. – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

9:45 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

9:55 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

10:05 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

10:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:25 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu

10:35 p.m. – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton

10:45 p.m. – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau

10:55 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

Round 2 Tee Times- Thursday

1st Tee

8:50 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

9 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:10 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu

9:20 p.m. – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton

9:30 p.m. – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau

9:40 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

9:50 p.m. – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira

10:00 p.m. – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace

10:10 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An

10:20 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel

10:30 p.m. – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

10:40 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

10:50 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

10th Tee

8:55 p.m. – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox

9:05 p.m. – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam

9:15 p.m. – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork

9:25 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie

9:35 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo

9:45 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace

9:55 p.m. – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding

10:05 p.m. – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker

10:15 p.m. – J.C. Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu

10:25 p.m. – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent

10:35 p.m. – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen

10:45 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao

10:55 p.m. – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui

TV Info

(All times Eastern.)

Wednesday – Golf Channel (10 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

Thursday – Golf Channel (10 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

Friday – Golf Channel (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

Saturday – Golf Channel (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)