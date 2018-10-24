Koepka, Rose and DJ betting co-favorites to win 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions

The PGA Tour returns to China Wednesday night with the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament.
The event features several notable golf stars on the PGA and European tours, including world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, WGC-HSBC defending champion Dustin Johnson, and 2018 FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose.
Each golfer has been installed at 8-1 co-favorites to win the tournament, according to the odds posted at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and on golfodds.com.
Rory McIlroy is 10-1.
Here are the player odds to win for each golfer in the field:
|
ODDS to Win 2018 WGC-HSBC
|Dustin Johnson
|8-1
|Brooks Koepka
|8-1
|Justin Rose
|8-1
|Rory McIlroy
|10-1
|Jason Day
|16-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16-1
|Tony Finau
|16-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|18-1
|Francesco Molinari
|20-1
|Jon Rahm
|20-1
|Paul Casey
|20-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|30-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|30-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|30-1
|Alex Noren
|40-1
|Patrick Reed
|40-1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|40-1
|Cameron Smith
|40-1
|Adam Scott
|50-1
|Ian Poulter
|50/1
|Xander Schauffele
|50-1
|Byeong Hun An
|60-1
|Haotong Li
|60-1
|Billy Horschel
|60-1
|Kyle Stanley
|60-1
|Keegan Bradley
|60-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|60-1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|60-1
|Eddie Pepperell
|60-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|60-1
|Matt Wallace
|80-1
|Russell Knox
|80-1
|Kevin Na
|80-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|100-1
|Thomas Pieters
|100-1
|Branden Grace
|100-1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Julian Suri
|100/1
|C.T. Pan
|100-1
|Chez Reavie
|100-1
|Pat Perez
|100-1
|Brian Harman
|125-1
|Adam Hadwin
|125-1
|Andy Sullivan
|125-1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|125-1
|Ryan Fox
|150-1
|Chris Wood
|150-1
|Alexander Bjork
|150/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|200-1
|Ashun Wu
|200-1
|Brandon Stone
|200-1
|Alexander Levy
|200-1
|Andrew Putnam
|200-1
|Erik Van Rooyen
|250-1
|Andrea Pavan
|250-1
|George Coetzee
|250-1
|Adrian Otaegui
|300-1
|Jorge Campillo
|300-1
|Scott Vincent
|300-1
|Patton Kizzire
|300-1
|Justin Harding
|300-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|300-1
|Yuta Ikeda
|300-1
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|500-1
|John Catlin
|500-1
|Sang-Hyun Park
|500-1
|Wen-Chong Liang
|500-1
|Yuki Inamori
|500-1
|Sihwan Kim
|500-1
|JC Ritchie
|500-1
|Brett Rumford
|500-1
|Xinjun Zhang
|1000-1
|Bowen Xiao
|1000-1
|Yanwei Liu
|1000-1
|Yechun Yuan
|1000-1
|Adam Bland
|1000-1
|Oliver Bekker
|1000-1
|Jason Norris
|2000-1
