Koepka, Rose and DJ betting co-favorites to win 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions

The PGA Tour returns to China Wednesday night with the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament.

The event features several notable golf stars on the PGA and European tours, including world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, WGC-HSBC defending champion Dustin Johnson, and 2018 FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose.

Each golfer has been installed at 8-1 co-favorites to win the tournament, according to the odds posted at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and on golfodds.com.

Rory McIlroy is 10-1.

Here are the player odds to win for each golfer in the field: