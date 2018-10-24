Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Koepka, Rose and DJ betting co-favorites to win 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 24: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round at Sheshan International Golf Club on October 24, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The PGA Tour returns to China Wednesday night with the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament.

The event features several notable golf stars on the PGA and European tours, including world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, WGC-HSBC defending champion Dustin Johnson, and 2018 FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose.

Each golfer has been installed at 8-1 co-favorites to win the tournament, according to the odds posted at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and on golfodds.com.

Rory McIlroy is 10-1.

Here are the player odds to win for each golfer in the field:

ODDS to Win 2018 WGC-HSBC
Dustin Johnson 8-1
Brooks Koepka 8-1
Justin Rose 8-1
Rory McIlroy 10-1
Jason Day 16-1
Hideki Matsuyama 16-1
Tony Finau 16-1
Tommy Fleetwood 18-1
Francesco Molinari 20-1
Jon Rahm 20-1
Paul Casey 20-1
Patrick Cantlay 30-1
Tyrrell Hatton 30-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 30-1
Alex Noren 40-1
Patrick Reed 40-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1
Cameron Smith 40-1
Adam Scott 50-1
Ian Poulter 50/1
Xander Schauffele 50-1
Byeong Hun An 60-1
Haotong Li 60-1
Billy Horschel 60-1
Kyle Stanley 60-1
Keegan Bradley 60-1
Emiliano Grillo 60-1
Lucas Bjerregaard 60-1
Eddie Pepperell 60-1
Thorbjorn Olesen 60-1
Matt Wallace 80-1
Russell Knox 80-1
Kevin Na 80-1
Brandt Snedeker 100-1
Thomas Pieters 100-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100/1
Julian Suri 100/1
C.T. Pan 100-1
Chez Reavie 100-1
Pat Perez 100-1
Brian Harman 125-1
Adam Hadwin 125-1
Andy Sullivan 125-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 125-1
Ryan Fox 150-1
Chris Wood 150-1
Alexander Bjork 150/1
Shubhankar Sharma 200-1
Ashun Wu 200-1
Brandon Stone 200-1
Alexander Levy 200-1
Andrew Putnam 200-1
Erik Van Rooyen 250-1
Andrea Pavan 250-1
George Coetzee 250-1
Adrian Otaegui 300-1
Jorge Campillo 300-1
Scott Vincent 300-1
Patton Kizzire 300-1
Justin Harding 300-1
Satoshi Kodaira 300-1
Yuta Ikeda 300-1
Gaganjeet Bhullar 500-1
John Catlin 500-1
Sang-Hyun Park 500-1
Wen-Chong Liang 500-1
Yuki Inamori 500-1
Sihwan Kim 500-1
JC Ritchie 500-1
Brett Rumford 500-1
Xinjun Zhang 1000-1
Bowen Xiao 1000-1
Yanwei Liu 1000-1
Yechun Yuan 1000-1
Adam Bland 1000-1
Oliver Bekker 1000-1
Jason Norris 2000-1

