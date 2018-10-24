Jordan Spieth's fall from top 10 in world continues down year

The last time Jordan Spieth had been ranked outside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking? You have to go all the way back to December 2014. Before he had won the Masters. Before he had won any of his major championships. Before he had won 12 of his 14 career worldwide victories.

But after a down season that included no wins and five top 10s – and having not played since a T-55 finish at the BMW Championship – Spieth dropped to 11th in the latest rankings, which were released Monday.

Jason Day, fresh off a T-5 showing at the CJ Cup, replaced Spieth at No. 10 in the world.

Spieth will have a chance to regain his place in the top 10 next week when he begins his 2018-19 season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Spieth has never played the event, but after failing to meet the PGA Tour’s scheduling requirements last season, he will waste no time in doing so this season. (Players who don’t play 25 events must at least add a tournament that they have not played in the past four years.)

Spieth has dropped to No. 22 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings, which place more emphasis on head-to-head records against other players and is a better indicator of current form.