Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Report: Chinese golfers Feng, Liu 'forced' to withdraw from Taiwan event

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: Shanshan Feng of China plays a shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay golf course on November 10, 2017 in Hainan Island, China. (Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images) Getty Images

Report: Chinese golfers Feng, Liu 'forced' to withdraw from Taiwan event

LPGA Tour

Report: Chinese golfers Feng, Liu 'forced' to withdraw from Taiwan event

Chinese golfers Shanshan Feng and Yu Liu recently pulled out of this week’s Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, and Reuters reports that the players were forced to withdraw by someone “high up” in China’s government.

Ruby Chen, the agent for both Feng and Liu, declined the report but did not provide a reason for both players withdrawing. A tournament official told Reuters that there would be no fines for the players, who were on the field list as of Monday, “given the circumstances.”

And Liu, speaking to Reuters through social media, said: “They said I can’t respond regarding the issue of withdrawing from the competition.” She added that she pulled out “not for personal reasons.”

China and Taiwan have had their relationship deteriorate in the last few years, mainly because of political tensions.

Feng, who has finished in the top 3 in each of the last two editions of the Taiwan event, and Liu were replaced by Celine Boutier and Gaby Lopez.

, , , LPGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home