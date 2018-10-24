Rory McIlroy not ruling out winning Race to Dubai title

Rory McIlroy knows he has his work cut out for him.

With three events remaining on the European Tour calendar before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, McIlroy sits fourth in the Race to Dubai standings. He is 1,886,754 euros behind leader Francesco Molinari, who at 4,647,421 euros leads second-place Tommy Fleetwood by 1,355,445 euros.

McIlroy is competing in this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions, skipping the Turkish Airlines Open and then playing the final two events, the Nedbank Golf Challenge and season finale in Dubai.

There are 10 million Race to Dubai points up for grabs this week, 7.5 million in South Africa and 8 million in Dubai.

“Francesco has got a big lead over all of us, really,” McIlroy said Wednesday in Shanghai, where he will play the first two days alongside Molinari. “I think I’m just under two million points behind, so obviously this is a big event, a lot of points and money up for grabs, the same as Nedbank and Dubai. Yeah, I feel like I need one win, maybe two out of the next three, to have any sort of chance. … But I know it’s a longshot.”

McIlroy has won the Race to Dubai three times, but not since 2015. In six trips to Sheshan International Golf Club, he has four top 5s and nothing worse than T-11.