Cameron Champ hits several 330-yard-plus drives in opening 65 at Sanderson

The local media in Jackson, Miss., was introduced to the ridiculous length of Cameron Champ Thursday at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Champ, who at 23 years old possesses a nearly-130-mph swing speed and 190-plus-mph ball speed, shot 7-under 65 to take the early lead in Round 1 at the Country Club of Jackson. Throughout his round, Champ showed off his powerful driving ability, averaging 324.5 yards off the tee despite wet fairway conditions.

“If I hit driver well out here, it’s a very scoreable course,” Champ said.

Champ made eight birdies in his opening round. He also hit nine drives more than 300 yards, including three more than 330. He hit a 348-yard poke at the par-4 ninth and had just 61 yards left. On the par-4 18th hole, he drove it 347 and had 102 yards left before making a closing birdie.

He also drove it through the green at the 330-yard, par-4 15th.

Champ was a shot better than second-place Cameron Tringale after the morning wave of play Thursday in Jackson.