England's Simon Lilly wins inaugural BERMUDA 3s international pro-am

Englishman Simon Lilly finished 5 under to take top individual honors at the inaugural BERMUDA 3s, a new team-format pro-am event featuring squads from four international territories.

Lilly set a new course record with a 7-under 47 in the third round at the par-3 Turtle Hill Golf Club at Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda. He shot even-par 54 in the fourth and final round Thursday to win by 12 shots.

Cary Sciorra, head professional at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., finished second at 7 over.

“I just went out and tried to score as low as possible and got off to a nice start and just kept it going,” Lilly said of his course record Wednesday. “We had a bit of rain and a couple of really heavy downpours. There was also a little bit of breeze but nothing major. It was just one of those good days.”

Sciorra, Tom Tracy, Tom Corr and John Coleman won the low gross division in the team competition. The Medalist foursome was 2 under par for the week, finishing ahead of a host of teams from the U.S., Great Britain and Ireland, Bermuda and Estonia.

Former PGA of America CEO Joe Steranka and Honda Classic Executive Director Ken Kennerly created the event, with each team featuring one PGA professional and three amateurs. The first round was held at the Mid Ocean Club while Round 2 took place at Port Royal Golf Course, with the third and fourth rounds at Turtle Hill.

Players can register for the 2019 event at bermuda3s.com.