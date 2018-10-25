2018 WGC-HSBC Round 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Die-hard PGA Tour fans in the United States should not expect to sleep until Sunday morning as the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament continues at Shanghai, China, through the weekend.

Play continues with Round 2 Thursday night in the United States, or Friday morning in China. Patrick Reed holds a two-shot lead over Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele on the par-72 Sheshan International Golf Club course.

The event winner gets $1.8 million of the $10 million purse and 550 FedEx Cup points.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for round two. All times listed are Eastern. Shanghai is 12 hours ahead of New York.

Round 2 Tee Times – Thursday

1st Tee

8:50 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

9 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:10 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, Ashun Wu

9:20 p.m. – Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton

9:30 p.m. – Haotong Li, Jason Day, Tony Finau

9:40 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

9:50 p.m. – Russell Knox, Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira

10:00 p.m. – Brian Harman, Kevin Na, Branden Grace

10:10 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Brandt Snedeker, Byeong Hun An

10:20 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Lucas Bjerregaard, Billy Horschel

10:30 p.m. – Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

10:40 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

10:50 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

10th Tee

8:55 p.m. – Wenchong Liang, Andy Sullivan, Ryan Fox

9:05 p.m. – Sanghyun Park, Jorge Campillo, Andrew Putnam

9:15 p.m. – Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chris Wood, Alexander Bjork

9:25 p.m. – Alexander Levy, Julian Suri, Chez Reavie

9:35 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Brandon Stone, Emiliano Grillo

9:45 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace

9:55 p.m. – Yechun Yuan, Brett Rumford, Justin Harding

10:05 p.m. – Xinjun Zhang, Andrea Pavan, Oliver Bekker

10:15 p.m. – J.C. Ritchie, Adam Bland, Yanwei Liu

10:25 p.m. – George Coetzee, Yuta Ikeda, Scott Vincent

10:35 p.m. – Sihwan Kim, Pat Perez, Erik Van Rooyen

10:45 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Jason Norris, Bowen Xiao

10:55 p.m. – John Catlin, Yuki Inamori, Adrian Otaegui

TV Info

(All times Eastern.)

Thursday – Golf Channel (10 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

Friday – Golf Channel (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

Saturday – Golf Channel (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)