Patrick Reed fires 64 to take solo lead at WGC-HSBC Champions

Patrick Reed fired a 64 overnight Thursday in Shanghai, China to take the lead after the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Reed, who won the Masters and found himself embroiled in some post-Ryder Cup controversy, leads Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau by two shots on the par-72, 7,261-yard Sheshan International Golf Club course.

Reed balanced his bogey-free round with four birdies on the front nine, four coming in on the back and exceptional putting throughout the day.

He and the rest of the field battled fierce wind throughout the round.

Go low or get left behind. Catch up on what you missed from the first round at WGC-HSBC Champions. pic.twitter.com/44IQ9WOWML — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 25, 2018

Reed has been working on his game in the wake of his Ryder Cup woes. The effort bore fruit in Shanghai.

“From that point, my coach and I have been out there fine-tuning everything,” Reed said. “Just trying to set goals to finish the year off right.”

Reed closed his round with a 25-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 64.

“It felt really good, because if you can go out and shoot rounds like that in these kind of conditions, you know you’re going to have confidence when the wind dies down and there are perfect conditions out there,” Reed said.

Schauffele ended his bogey-free round by saving par on his final hole (at No. 9). He barely clearing the water from the right rough, added a pitch-and-run to 10 feet and another drained the putt.

Brooks Koepka shot a very steady even-par 72 in the wake of his win at The CJ CUP @ Nine Bridges last week. How steady?

Koepka had 16 pars, one bogey and one birdie.

“I felt like I played good enough to shoot 4- or 5-under par,” Koepka said. “It was those momentum-building shots.”