Tiger-Phil match in Las Vegas will help raise funds for charity

The pay-per-view match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson might not be open for the public to attend, but the $9 million event on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas will raise money for charity.

Golf Channel reported that Mickelson’s agent, Steve Loy, and Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, both confirmed that their players would donate some of their proceeds from the head-to-head event.

Mickelson will donate funds to the Children of the 58 Fund and the Las Vegas Shriners. The Children of the 58 is Mickelson’s own foundation that was created to provide scholarships to children of victims of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017.

Woods will donate to his own Tiger Woods Foundation, plus other local charities.