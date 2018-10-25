Time, price set for Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match

More details for the highly-anticipated $9 million match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been released.

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, presented by WarnerMeda’s Turner, will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 23 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas and will be available to watch on pay-per-view for $19.99.

The PPV will be available through Turner’s B/R Live, AT&T’s DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse. The PPV will be distributed to other cable, satellite and telco operators including Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon and Altice in the U.S. and Rogers, Shaw and Bell in Canada through In Demand and Vubiquity. Turner International will facilitate the distribution of live PPV access outside the U.S. and Canada.

Capital One will serve as the title sponsor for The Match, which will not only feature the winner-take-all $9 million pot but also side challenges, including longest-drive, closest-to-the-pin and other bets.

As previously reported on Thursday morning, both players will donate to charity.