Jordan Spieth puts another fall event on PGA Tour schedule

Jordan Spieth’s schedule continues to grow.

Per Golf Channel, officials for the Mayakoba Golf Classic have announced that Spieth will be in the field for the Nov. 8-11 action in Mexico. Spieth had already committed to the previous week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

That means we’ll see the three-time major champion playing in PGA Tour events in back-to-back weeks this fall – a rare treat considering he previously hadn’t played in a fall PGA Tour event since the 2015 WGC-HSBC Champions.

Of course, there is some context behind this seemingly random schedule change.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 Tour Championship, Spieth ensured he would fall short of playing in 25 PGA Tour events for the season. Normally that wouldn’t be an issue, but two years ago the Tour put in a stipulation that players must play in 25 or more events in a season or add a new event that they have not played in at least four years to their schedule.

If they don’t meet either requirement, they are subject to a fine or suspension.

Spieth failing to reach East Lake meant he would only have 24 events on his 2017-18 schedule, and he hadn’t added on a new tournament to meet the other requirement. Thus he was subject to punishment.

It would seem then that his competing in a pair of fall events is directly tied to that failure to meet the scheduling requirement in 2017-18.

Whatever the case, we’ll see plenty more Spieth than usual this fall.