Lexi Thompson gets personal with lengthy post about struggles with body confidence

When it’s come to talking through personal issues, it’s been a remarkable 2018 for Lexi Thompson.
The 23-year-old announced in July that she was taking an extended break from golf, explaining she needed time to work on herself. When she returned the following month, Thompson clarified that she’s not a robot and had been struggling emotionally.
Her fearless year in revealing personal struggles continued Thursday as she published a lengthy Instagram post.
The message in the posting was about body confidence and how Thompson had struggled with that concept for some time. Here were her eye-opening and heartfelt thoughts on the issue in full:
So this is a pretty personal post and some people might think it’s stupid or that I’m crazy but I’m going to share it anyway…. one of the biggest issues I’ve gone through is my self image/ body confidence. When I was really young, I just ate what I wanted to, didn’t care about fitness at all or what I weighed. Then as I slowly got into fitness seeing the results, I started getting crazy about it, seeing the attention I was getting, doing certain photo shoots I never thought I would. I was putting my body through brutal workouts twice a day not really eating because I thought that’s the way I would lose weight and weighing myself constantly. I would compare my self to these stick thin or fitness models on Instagram, tearing myself down because I didn’t have the toned stomach or the big butt. As a girl I know body confidence is a huge part of life and what we all go through. You think you’ll be happy once you get this certain body? But will you really be? Maybe more confident and by doing it the right way is how u need to go about it. The only way you’ll ever be truly happy though is if you love yourself first. But what I want to share is that your not alone in any of your struggles. And what I’ve learned is that I’m not going to deprive myself in the one life I get to live, I’m going to enjoy life and my food . You should never compare your body to others it’s a never ending battle of being miserable trust me. Your body is your body, it is beautiful so embrace it ❤️
Respect to Thompson for putting that out there, as it is brave and can help people. It’s good she’s in a better place now, too.
Thompson, a nine-time LPGA winner, is without a title this season. But it appears 2018 has been a transformative year for her in a positive way in other regards.
