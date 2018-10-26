Lexi Thompson gets personal with lengthy post about struggles with body confidence

When it’s come to talking through personal issues, it’s been a remarkable 2018 for Lexi Thompson.

The 23-year-old announced in July that she was taking an extended break from golf, explaining she needed time to work on herself. When she returned the following month, Thompson clarified that she’s not a robot and had been struggling emotionally.

Her fearless year in revealing personal struggles continued Thursday as she published a lengthy Instagram post.

The message in the posting was about body confidence and how Thompson had struggled with that concept for some time. Here were her eye-opening and heartfelt thoughts on the issue in full:

Respect to Thompson for putting that out there, as it is brave and can help people. It’s good she’s in a better place now, too.

Thompson, a nine-time LPGA winner, is without a title this season. But it appears 2018 has been a transformative year for her in a positive way in other regards.