Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions, Round 3

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions, Round 3

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions, Round 3

Tony Finau holds the 36-hole lead, but Patrick Reed and others are in pursuit entering Round 3 of the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

We’ll be tracking all of the overnight third-round action right here.

, , , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home