Patrick Reed shuts down question on post-Ryder Cup 'fallout'

Patrick Reed is in action at this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, his first tournament since the U.S. Ryder Cup loss at Le Golf National.

He shot even-par 72 in Friday’s second round but remains T-2 at 8 under par, three shots behind leader Tony Finau, thanks to an 8-under 64 in Round 1. Reed hasn’t spoken publicly about the Ryder Cup since he ripped captain Jim Furyk and past playing partner Jordan Spieth shortly after the matches ended, and after an innocuous Thursday press conference the elephant in the room was addressed following the second round.

The Masters champion was asked if he carried an extra chip on his shoulder this week given what happened in the ‘fallout’ from the Americans’ loss, after which Reed criticized Furyk’s decision to break up his pairing with Spieth and said Spieth ‘obviously’ didn’t want to play with him.

“No, not really,” Reed said. “Ryder Cup was three, almost four weeks ago. Right now I’m just trying to play great golf and finish off this year right, because even though the PGA Tour season has now started, for the European Tour it’s still going on. I’m a little bit behind Francesco (Molinari) in that and I’m hoping to close that gap and have a chance to hopefully win the Race to Dubai.”

Reed is currently third in the standings behind Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood with just three events remaining.

Going about the Ryder Cup question in a different way, Reed was later asked who his perfect Presidents Cup partner would be if given the choice.

“I don’t know,” Reed said. “I don’t even know where I stand on the whole points list or anything like that. Right now I’m just kind of focusing on this week and trying to get through the season. … For how long of a year it’s been, I’m just wanting to finish the year off right and finish the year off strong so I can have a fun little offseason.”

Sounds like Reed isn’t going to revisit or expand on this, but the questions were inevitable coming off his pointed Ryder Cup exit interview.