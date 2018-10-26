Phil Mickelson suggests huge side bets could pop up in match with Tiger Woods

We now know what it will cost you and what time you can watch the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson exhibition match on Nov. 23. See full details here.

But the pair is not done hyping up their match.

There’s a $9 million pot for the battle, but that doesn’t include side bets that are expected to take place. But really, how much money could those in-round challenges possibly entail?

Well … Mickelson went on air during a Los Angeles Lakers game and detailed the insane amount of money that could be up for grabs in these side bets.

Betting 50 grand on a putt? @PhilMickelson is talking big money 🤑 "The Match" is less than a month away 👀. Watch exclusively on @brlive Friday, November 23 pic.twitter.com/QlrU0xa8ST — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2018

Yeah, 50 G’s. No big deal.

It will be quite a spectacle next month, no doubt.