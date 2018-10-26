VIDEO: Rory McIlroy hits horrific chip that rolls backward into water

Rory McIlroy might want to forget this day, especially one hole in particular.

An opening even-par 72 at the WGC-HSBC Champions had McIlroy in an OK position, but he nuked that as early as possible on Friday. He did so by beginning his second round at Sheshan International GC bogey-triple bogey.

The triple came on a par 5 as well!

How did he accomplish such a feat? Here’s the unfathomably brutal result from a terrible chip that went a long way in producing this triple…

Golf is hard … even for the best. Triple bogey for Rory McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/bSWNhZI1yI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 26, 2018

That is mesmerizing to watch from a four-time major champion.

McIlroy proceeded to make another bogey and a double (on a par 5, playing those in 5 over on the front nine!) to go 7 over in his first eight holes of the round.

Honestly, props to McIlroy birdieing four of his final 10 holes to at least come back a little and finish off a 5-over 77. But yeah, he is 16 shots off the lead … and the shot above still happened.

If this wasn’t a no-cut event, he’d definitely be going home early.

The good news: With how much he struggled Friday, McIlroy likely can only go up this weekend.