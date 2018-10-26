Tony Finau opens lead at WGC-HSBC Champions

Here is a recap of the second round of the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China.

LEADING: Tony Finau is honing in on his long-awaited second PGA Tour win.

The American made eight birdies Friday in a 5-under 67 to move to 11 under overall and into a three-shot lead. Finau, who began the day tied for the lead, birdied five of his first 10 holes and then went through a double bogey-par-bogey stretch. He rebounded, though, with three birdies in his final five holes.

Finau, who impressed recently in his opening Ryder Cup appearance, entered the week having finished in the top 15 in his last five starts. But he has yet to capture a PGA Tour title since his maiden triumph at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

He’s halfway to ending that drought.

CHASING: Patrick Reed, a fellow first-round co-leader, falls into a tie for second at 8 under after a Friday 72. Defending champion Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood also are tied for second. Xander Schauffele is solo fifth at 7 under and Patrick Cantlay finds himself 6 under and solo sixth.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Alex Noren with this LONG birdie putt at the 12th led a late surge that saw him fire a 3-under 69 and sit 1 under and T-25…

SHORT SHOTS: Thomas Pieters fires a second-round 64 to jump 52 spots to a tie for seventh at 5 under. … Ian Poulter is tied for 13th at 4 under after opening 69-71. … Paul Casey fires a 68 to move up 25 spots to T-16 at 3 under. … Jason Day is also T-16 at 3 under. … Brooks Koepka, in his first start since becoming World No. 1, is T-40 at 2 over. … Rory McIlroy plays his first eight holes in 7 over. He battles to a 77, but that still puts him a putrid T-58 at 5 over.

UP NEXT: The third round will be aired by Golf Channel from 11 p.m.-4 a.m.