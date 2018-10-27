Players battle on tough opening day at Golfweek International Junior

Full leaderboard

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – A round in the 60s went a long way Saturday at the Golfweek International Junior Invitational. In fact, it put you in the lead.

Khavish Varadan fired an opening 3-under 69 at Mission Inn Resort’s El Campeon layout to put himself into a one-shot lead in the boys division heading into Sunday’s final round.

Siyan Chen and Thin Wai Khaing both fired 3-under 69s at Mission Inn’s Las Colinas for a share of the lead in the girls division entering Sunday’s conclusion.

Overall, just eight players (four boys, four girls) broke par among 132 competitors Saturday.

Varadan, of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a 2019 UAB commit. His closest pursuer is Papon Sawatyanon (solo second, 2 under). Jack Heath and Nick Gabrelcik are tied for third at 1 under.

Chen, of Hangzhou, China, is a 2019 Illinois commit. Khaing is a 2020 prospect from Yangon, Myanmar.

Toa Yokoyama is solo third at 2 under while Agustina Gomez Cisterna is 1 under and solo fourth.

Defending champion Ching-Tzu Chen opened in 79 and finds herself T-33 at 7 over.