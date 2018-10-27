Tony Finau continues to hold comfortable lead at WGC-HSBC Champions

Here is a recap of the third round of the WGC-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China.

LEADING: Tony Finau’s quest for another PGA Tour title grows ever closer to fruition.

The American struggled most of the third round and sat 2 over on the day through 12 holes. But he birdied No. 13 and then used a birdie-birdie-birdie finish to salvage a 2-under 70 and retain his overnight three-shot margin at 13 under.

Finau, who impressed recently in his opening Ryder Cup appearance, entered the week having finished in the top 15 in his last five starts. But he has yet to capture a PGA Tour title since his maiden triumph at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

One more good round, and that second PGA Tour victory arrives.

CHASING: Patrick Reed, a first-round co-leader, remains in contention as he also fires a 70. He is T-2 at 10 under. Reed is joined there by defending champion Justin Rose, who was 5 under on his round through 16 and in position for the 54-hole lead before a double bogey-bogey finish relegated him to a 70. Xander Schauffele’s third-round 3-under 69 also pushed him to 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It was a damper of a day for Kyle Stanley, who fired a third-round 78 to plummet 21 spots to T-28 at 1 over. But there was this moment…

A shot that will make you smile. 🦅#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/oYgZ8rTRlE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 27, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Tommy Fleetwood is T-5 at 8 under. … Jason Day finds himself solo ninth at 6 under. … Ian Poulter falters to a Saturday 74 and is 2 under and T-16. … Brooks Koepka is T-28 at 1 over in his first start at World No. 1. … Dustin Johnson sits at 4 over and T-44. … Rory McIlroy’s dreadful week continues, as a third-round 75 sees him T-60 at 8 over.

UP NEXT: The final round will be aired by Golf Channel from 11 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.