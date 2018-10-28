VIDEO: Justin Rose's golf ball hits Xander Schauffele's, knocks both into water

The Rules of Golf can sometimes seem confusing, but in this bizarre circumstance they played out right.

Justin Rose was playing his third-shot approach into the par-5 18th during Sunday’s final round at the WGC-HSBC Champions likely hoping to hole it for eagle to give himself a slim chance at a playoff.

It was not to be, as his ball had no check and bounded over the green after landing on the surface. That had Rose’s ball headed right toward the water beyond the green.

It did indeed find the drink, but not without taking a companion with it in a strange twist:

What are the chances 😂 Don't worry, @XSchauffele, you get to replace your ball! pic.twitter.com/IJwAX2th3V — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 28, 2018

It’s rare, but a player’s ball bounding into a playing partner’s does happen from time to time. Of course, it’s extremely unusual this would occur on the 72nd hole with players in contention to win.

As noted in the tweet above, no harm is done to Xander Schauffele. Under Rule 18-5, he simply places his ball back in its original position with no penalty. From there, he would get down in two for a simple birdie to reach a playoff that he would win.

Rose’s ball going into the water stood, though, under the rules. It led to a closing bogey and a solo third finish at 10 under.

So all of this was quite bizarre. But in the end, it still all played out as it should have.