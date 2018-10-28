Leader Cameron Champ has driver head break minutes before teeing off

Golf equipment is generally reliable, but stuff happens.

Clubs can break (and have broken) shortly before a round. But, it’s still rather infrequent and even rarer for a leader to find that issue before the final round.

And yet … Cameron Champ, who boasted a four-shot lead heading into the final round at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship, came across that very issue Sunday.

Per Golf Channel, it was very close to the start of his round too.

Cameron Champ has the 4-shot lead @Sanderson_Champ

As he was warming up, his driver head broke. It was 30 minutes before he teed off.

Fortunately he had a spare driver head in his car and got in a few swings with it.

This is the driver of Cameron Champ 20 minutes before his final round tee time with a 4 shot lead. He had a backup in the car, and was able to hit a few on the range. pic.twitter.com/QfnvStHFqW — Justin Leonard (@jlmountainman) October 28, 2018

A tough break, no doubt. Having the backup driver head is important, but that doesn’t mean Champ will avoid issues in the final round. Once a player of this caliber gets a driver he is comfortable with, it often takes some time to gel with a replacement one (or one that has any replacement parts) thereafter.

This could be especially notable with Champ, who gains such an advantage when he’s feeling it with the driver due to his jaw-dropping power.

We will know more by the end of the day whether this adjustment was a huge nuisance or not.

Champ played the first nine of his final round in 1 over and has lost the entirety of his four-shot lead. So … not great so far.