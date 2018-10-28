LPGA star Stacy Lewis gives birth to daughter

Stacy Lewis gave birth to a daughter, Chesnee Lynn Chadwell, on Oct. 25. The two-time major champion and former World No. 1 tweeted a darling photo her new bundle of joy Sunday.

“We are both at home and doing great,” Lewis posted.

So excited to welcome Chesnee Lynn Chadwell to the world on October 25th! We are both home and doing great! pic.twitter.com/A7rDQOib7e — Stacy Lewis (@Stacy_Lewis) October 28, 2018

Lewis, 33, married Houston women’s coach Gerrod Chadwell at an intimate ceremony at the seaside home of a friend on Aug. 6, 2016.

Around Christmas of last year they started talking about an ideal time to grow their family. Lewis wanted to play a third time for Captain Juli Inkster at the 2019 Solheim Cup at Glenagles, and the holidays are the most flexible time for a college golf coach.

Chesnee Lynn picked an ideal time to make her entrance.

Inkster and Matthew, two of the most successful playing moms on the LPGA, will need daycare services in place for 2019 in Scotland with Suzann Pettersen, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr and Lewis all welcoming babies in recent months.

Lewis began her maternity leave in July following the Marathon Classic. She plans to return to action in January for the new Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.