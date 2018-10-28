Nelly Korda, 20, earns 1st LPGA win at Taiwan Championship

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (AP) — Nelly Korda shot a 4-under 68 to win the Taiwan Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA title.

Korda — the younger sister of Jessica Korda, who has won five titles on the LPGA tour — had an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and added two more birdies at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club to finish at 13-under 275. She was two strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a bogey-free 66.

Ryann O’Toole carded seven birdies against a pair of bogeys for a 67 and sole possession of third place at 10-under 278.

Carlota Ciganda offset two bogeys with five birdies for a 69 that left her tied for fourth with Megan Khang (71).

Local favorite Wei-Ling Hsu, who held a share of the lead with Korda after the third round, had five bogeys and closed with a 74 to finish tied for sixth with Lydia Ko (72).