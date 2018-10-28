Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele, WGC-HSBC Champions

Xander Schauffele's prototype Callaway irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Equipment

The clubs Xander Schauffele used to win the PGA Tour’s 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (10.5), with Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (15, 18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X shafts

IRONS: Callaway Epic Pro (3), Forged prototype (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56 degrees bent to 57, 60 degrees bent to 61), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works Red #7 CH

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

