What Xander Schauffele said after winning WGC-HSBC Champions

Xander Schauffele captured the WGC-HSBC Champions in a playoff Sunday for his third PGA Tour title.

Here’s what he had to say after the triumph:

On what was most special about this win:

“Probably having my family out. It’s the first time we’ve been together in a pretty long time. That was pretty special and I’m happy to share this with them.”

On his mindset for the round:

“I was definitely in sort of an attack mode, and I was hitting good shots all day, making good putts. I was doing everything that I needed to do.”

On what this win means:

“It just feels good to win again. (My first two PGA Tour) wins were pretty close in my rookie year and I didn’t really know what I was doing. Not that I had a clue of what I was doing today, but it’s a lot of fun. You practice, you play hard, and you do everything that you can to get in this position and it honestly is a great feeling to pull it off.”