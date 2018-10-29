Albane Valenzuela, Viktor Hovland claim Day 1 honors in East Lake Cup

Stanford junior Albane Valenzuela and Oklahoma State junior Viktor Hovland captured individual stroke-play honors on Day 1 of the 4th annual East Lake Cup with scores of 4-under par 68.

In semifinal play Tuesday: No. 1 Stanford faces No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 USC meets No. 3 Arizona on the women’s side. No. 1 Duke plays No. 4 Auburn and No. 2 Oklahoma State meets No. 3 Alabama on the mens’ side.

“I think I stayed very patient the entire round,” said Valenzuela, who finished with an eagle on 18. “Didn’t make putts on the first seven holes and then I had a good birdie on 8 I believe, so that gave me some really good momentum. Just very patient.”

“I think I’ve just kind of found my game a little bit,” added Hovland. “Not trying to do anything too fancy when I’m out there. I can kind of go crazy when I try to do too much.”

TV Coverage

Tuesday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)