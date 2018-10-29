Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Albane Valenzuela, Viktor Hovland claim Day 1 honors in East Lake Cup

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - MARCH 30: Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland makes a tee shot on the eighth hole during round two of the ANA Inspiration on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on March 30, 2018 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Albane Valenzuela, Viktor Hovland claim Day 1 honors in East Lake Cup

College

Albane Valenzuela, Viktor Hovland claim Day 1 honors in East Lake Cup

Stanford junior Albane Valenzuela and Oklahoma State junior Viktor Hovland captured individual stroke-play honors on Day 1 of the 4th annual East Lake Cup with scores of 4-under par 68.

In semifinal play Tuesday: No. 1 Stanford faces No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 USC meets No. 3 Arizona on the women’s side. No. 1 Duke plays No. 4 Auburn and No. 2 Oklahoma State meets No. 3 Alabama on the mens’ side.

“I think I stayed very patient the entire round,” said Valenzuela, who finished with an eagle on 18. “Didn’t make putts on the first seven holes and then I had a good birdie on 8 I believe, so that gave me some really good momentum. Just very patient.”

“I think I’ve just kind of found my game a little bit,” added Hovland. “Not trying to do anything too fancy when I’m out there. I can kind of go crazy when I try to do too much.”

TV Coverage

Tuesday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

, , , , College, Men, Women

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home