European Tour's 2018-19 schedule features Fleetwood-hosted British Masters in May

Tommy Fleetwood’s role as host of the British Masters is one of the headlines of the European Tour’s 2018-19 schedule announcement. The inclusion of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the Rolex Series is another. However, there is no mention of a new tournament in Saudi Arabia for the first time in European Tour history.

Fleetwood will host the 2019 British Masters at Hillside Golf Club on May 9-21 in his hometown of Southport, England. It’s one of 48 events to be held in 31 countries next season.

The Abu Dhabi event joins the Rolex Series and replaces the French Open as one of eight events with prize funds in excess of $7 million. The French Open moves to October next year from its current end of June date. It came out of the Rolex Series when previous sponsor HNA pulled its sponsorship this year.

The Abu Dhabi event takes place Jan. 16-19 and is the first event on the 2019 calendar year. There are five events to be held at the end of this year that count on the 2019 schedule. The Honma Hong Kong Open on Nov. 22-25 kicks off the 2018-19 schedule.

The BMW PGA Championship moves to September (19-22) from its traditional May date to avoid a clash with the PGA Championship.

The Euro Tour sings the praises of the Vic Open joining the schedule. It takes place in Australia on Feb. 7-10 and will feature male and female professionals. The Tour also highlights the promotion of the Kenya Open (March 14-17) from the Challenge Tour to the main tour.

“We are delighted with our 2019 International Schedule which illustrates precisely what we are all about: namely a Tour which delivers a significant breadth and scope of global coverage in addition to taking a leading role in innovation and transformation,” said Keith Waters, the European Tour’s Chief Operating Officer.

However, the Tour’s press release does not include the inaugural Saudi International, to be held Jan. 31-Feb. 3 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Normally the Tour goes out of its way to highlight new events joining the circuit.

Saudi Arabia is under intense international pressure following the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Many countries and businesses have since distanced themselves from the Gulf State following Khashoggi’s murder. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to play an exhibition match in Jeddah on Dec. 22, but have said they will wait to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the match.

“The European Tour constantly monitors the situation in all our host countries and we will continue to do so,” a European Tour spokesman said.

