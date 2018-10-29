LPGA adds Roberta Bowman to its executive leadership team

The LPGA has named former board member Roberta Bowman as its new Chief Brand and Communications Officer. Bowman will oversee communications, public relations, television, website/digital, social media, branding, marketing and the LPGA’s creative department in the newly created position.

“Roberta is one of the best strategic-thinkers I’ve ever met, and she’s had a long and successful history in leading communications and marketing,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a release. “I’m so happy that she was willing to accept my unique proposal – asking a former Board member to join the management team as our new Chief Brand and Communications Officer. She’s a natural-born leader and a compassionate coach. Most importantly, she’s passionate about the LPGA and the opportunities we provide to women and girls around the world.”

Bowman served six years on the LPGA board. Whan called her a “true visionary” for the tour.

Bowman spent most of her business career at Duke Energy in Charlotte, N.C., retiring in January 2012 as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. She spent 25 years with the company, spending the bulk of the time as Chief Communications Officer and President of the Duke Energy Foundation.

“I think we are at an important, transformative time for all organizations committed to providing opportunities for girls and women – whether in sports, business, civic or community leadership,” said Bowman. “While joining the LPGA at this stage in life was never on my radar and certainly not part of my career plan, the opportunity to work on a team of talented, committed professionals to advance the LPGA – and all it represents – was one I couldn’t pass up.”