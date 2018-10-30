Can't wait for the Tiger-Phil match? Watch this...

The highly-anticipated $9 million match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will take place Nov. 23 in Las Vegas. But beginning Nov. 13, golf fans can get an inside look at the two stars as they prepare for their showdown at Shadow Creek.

HBO’s 24/7 series will follow each player in the lead-up to “The Match.” And here’s the first trailer:

Step inside one of the greatest rivalries in sports before their winner-takes-all event. 24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil debuts November 13. #247TheMatch pic.twitter.com/UOadeOmQwk — HBO (@HBO) October 29, 2018

Judging by the trailer, it appears as if there will be a lot of trash talk between Woods and Mickelson.

“He can smell it,” Mickelson said in the clip. “He can almost touch that $9 million.”

For those excited about “The Match,” this 24/7 series appears to be the perfect appetizer.