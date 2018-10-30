Can't wait for the Tiger-Phil match? Watch this...

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA - SEPTEMBER 04: Tiger Woods speaks after being chosen along with Phil Mickelson (L) and Bryson DeChambeau as Captain's Picks by U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain Jim Furyk for the 2018 team during a press conference at the Philadelphia Marriott West on September 4, 2018 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The highly-anticipated $9 million match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will take place Nov. 23 in Las Vegas. But beginning Nov. 13, golf fans can get an inside look at the two stars as they prepare for their showdown at Shadow Creek.

HBO’s 24/7 series will follow each player in the lead-up to “The Match.” And here’s the first trailer:

Judging by the trailer, it appears as if there will be a lot of trash talk between Woods and Mickelson.

“He can smell it,” Mickelson said in the clip. “He can almost touch that $9 million.”

For those excited about “The Match,” this 24/7 series appears to be the perfect appetizer.

