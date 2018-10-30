Gear: Cobra King F9 fairway woods

Price: $269 for Standard with UST Mamiya Helium or Fujikura ATMOS and Lamkin Cobra Connect grip; Tour model with Project X HZRDUS Smoke shaft.

Specs: Carbon-fiber crown with a milled stainless steel face, tungsten weight and an adjustable hosel. 3-4 and 4-5 wood.

Available: Jan. 18, 2019

The Goal

By combining a milled face with a carbon-fiber crown, low center of gravity and railed sole design, Cobra believes the new King F9 fairway woods deliver ideal performance off the tee and from the turf.

The Scoop

Fairway woods are a lot more complicated to build than most people think, because players want to get the same performance when they hit the ball off a tee and when they play from the fairway. To deliver what golfers want, Cobra designed the new King F9 fairway woods using several technologies.

First, they gave the King F9 fairway woods a CNC-milled face, similar to the face in the new King F9 drivers. By relying on computer-controlled milling machines to precisely shave tiny strips of stainless steel instead of opting for a person to hand grind and polish the hitting area, Cobra says it can tighten manufacturing tolerances and make every club more consistent.

Next, a carbon-fiber crown was added on top of a stainless steel body, which saves weight and helps shift more of the overall weight down. Then, Cobra gave the King F9 fairways a 15-gram tungsten weight in the back of the sole, further helping to lower the center of gravity and pull it back, away from the face. This naturally creates a higher launch angle and more forgiveness.

After learning that most of the contact between fairway woods and the ground happens in the front-third of the sole, Cobra modified its Baffler rail system, making them taller in the front and tapering them toward the back of the head. This should help golfers maintain speed through the hitting area on shots hit off the ground and from the rough.

For golfers who want a lower-flying fairway wood or who intend to use their fairway wood predominantly as a driver alternative, Cobra is releasing a Tour version of the King F9.

Designed with the same features as the Standard model, the Tour version’s weight is more forward to reduce spin and produce a lower ball flight. The Tour model also has a slightly smaller head size.

Both the King F9 and King F9 Tour fairways have an adjustable hosel mechanism that allows golfers and fitters to increase or decrease the club’s stated loft by up to 2 degrees. Both also come standard with Cobra Connect, an Arccos-powered shot-tracking system that allows players to use a free app on their smartphone to collect data on their shots.