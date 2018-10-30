Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

TPC Summerlin has a new look for this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. It is still a par-71 layout that tips out at 7,255 yards, but as for the bunkers, all 102 of them were redone and repositioned after last year’s edition.

The changes shouldn’t affect this tournament’s reputation for low scores too much. With the exception of last year’s windy week, the desert layout, solo host of this event since 2008, offers plenty of birdies for players who hit greens. Scrambling is the challenge and often the separator here.

With that said, look for players who perform highly in strokes gained tee to green, particularly on approach and around the greens, plus scrambling, par breakers and strokes gained putting.

Here are the top 20 fantasy golf options to consider for the Shriners:

1. Rickie Fowler: Nothing worse than T-25 in three Shriners starts with best finish of T-7 in 2009. Closed last season with nine top-20s in 10 starts.

2. Gary Woodland: Has gone T-5, second to begin his season. Made Shriners debut last year and tied for 18th. Tied for fifth in GIR and leads Tour in par breakers.

3. Tony Finau: Has played each of the past four editions here with three finishes of T-16 or better. Tied for second in par breakers. Coming off runner-up finish in China and hasn’t finished worse than T-15 in last six starts.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Won in Shriners debut a year ago with 9-under performance. Strong ballstriker also ranks 19th in scrambling. Has started season with a T-17 at Safeway and T-7 in China.

5. Webb Simpson: Won here in 2014 and has made six straight Shriners cuts with two other top-4 finishes. Hasn’t pegged it since T-4 at East Lake.

6. Bryson DeChambeau: Has shot 67 or lower four times in eight Shriners rounds, and was T-7 last year. Makes season debut after winning three times last season.

7. Cameron Champ: Coming off a victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and should have plenty of wedge opportunities again at TPC Summerlin. Ranks 14th in SGTTG as he’s gained more than a shot-and-a-half off the tee in eight measured rounds. He’s fifth in par breakers and surprisingly 19th in SGP.

8. Jordan Spieth: Making Shriners and season debuts this week as he looks to shake putting struggles that plagued him last season.

9. Sam Burns: His T-20 finish in last year’s Shriners debut was bookended by rounds of 68 and 67. Very solid in every aspect tee to green as he ranks 18th in SGTTG. Snapped recent slump with T-3 in Mississippi.

10. Scott Piercy: Has made eight of nine cuts at TPC Summerlin with six top-25 finishes. T-5 in last start, at the CJ Cup.

11. Aaron Wise: Followed T-10 in Shriners debut with T-32 last year. Owns four finishes of T-16 or better in last six starts.

12. Si Woo Kim: T-25 in only Shriners start, in 2016. Ranks T-2 in par breakers. Followed T-10 at CIMB with T-23 at CJ Cup.

13. Beau Hossler: Started strong in Shriners debut last year before final-round 73 left him T-7. Iron play is a real concern if you look at strokes gained, but he is T-22 in GIR and knows how to get the ball in the hole, ranking 14th in par breakers.

14. Ryan Moore: UNLV product won here in 2012 and has missed just two cuts in nine trips to TPC Summerlin. Has failed to crack top 60 twice since playoff loss at Safeway.

15. Kevin Na: In eight trips to TPC Summerlin, he has a win (2011) and a T-2 (2016).

16. Anders Albertson: Making Shriners debut this week, though coming off T-5 at Sanderson Farms. Ranks eighth in SGTTG, T-17 in GIR and T-17 in par breakers. His putting has to come around soon.

17. Patrick Rodgers: Has missed three of four cuts at Shriners, though was T-13 in 2016 after shooting bookend rounds of 65 and 66. Improved tee-to-green game through eight rounds this season as he ranks 29th in SGTTG. Has cracked top 25 in three straight starts.

18. Joaquin Niemann: Though he’s making his Shriners debut this week, he has the tee-to-green game to contend. Think a younger Patrick Cantlay. Has slowed in recent months but still has made 10 of last 11 cuts.

19. Matt Kuchar: Hasn’t played here since 2009, but does own finishes of second and T-7 in two trips to TPC Summerlin.

20. Chesson Hadley: In four Shriner starts, he has a pair of top-5 finishes. Has struggled recently, but T-2 at CIMB was a highlight.