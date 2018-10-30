Feeling blue: New Jordan Trainer ST G golf shoe set for release

Two new colorways of the Jordan Trainer ST G, originally released in 2016, dropped in June and quickly sold out on Nike’s website. On Nov. 2, a new color of the popular golf shoe will hit nike.com and select retailers.

The Jordan Trainer ST G “Blue” actually releases Nov. 1 to Nike+ members only. The $140 shoe, previously available in white and wolf gray, features a deep royal blue and white colorway.

The shoe is made with a synthetic leather upper and includes a drop-in Ortholite sockliner and flexible Nike Free outsole with six Champ Zarma Slim-Lok Tour cleats.

Jordan Brand endorses PGA Tour golfers Pat Perez, Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III.