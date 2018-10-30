Feeling blue: New Jordan Trainer ST G golf shoe set for release

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Two new colorways of the Jordan Trainer ST G, originally released in 2016, dropped in June and quickly sold out on Nike’s website. On Nov. 2, a new color of the popular golf shoe will hit nike.com and select retailers.

The Jordan Trainer ST G “Blue” actually releases Nov. 1 to Nike+ members only. The $140 shoe, previously available in white and wolf gray, features a deep royal blue and white colorway.

The shoe is made with a synthetic leather upper and includes a drop-in Ortholite sockliner and flexible Nike Free outsole with six Champ Zarma Slim-Lok Tour cleats.

Jordan Brand endorses PGA Tour golfers Pat Perez, Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III.

