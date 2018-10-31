Ariya Jutanugarn clinches LPGA POY award ... with 3 events left

Remember when Ariya Jutanugarn was in the midst of an epic collapse at the U.S. Women’s Open and commentators wondered if it was the kind of loss she could ever get over?

That now seems like a lifetime ago.

Not only did Jutanugarn claw her way back at Shoal Creek, she went on to clinch the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year trophy, wrapping it up with three events still remaining on the 2018 schedule. Jutanugarn has won three times so far this season to go along with 12 additional top-10 finishes in 25 starts. She returned to No. 1 in the world on Monday.

It’s the second time in three years that the powerful Thai player has claimed the award. Jutanugarn finished 83 points ahead of Sung Hyun Park, another three-time winner who lacked consistency. Minjee Lee is third at 122 points.

Jutanugarn, 22, becomes the 13th multiple winner of the Rolex Player of the Year award and the first since Stacy Lewis (2012, 2014).

“It feels great to win this award for a second time, and I’m really excited about that,” Jutanugarn said in a release. “I’ve played well this season and it’s a huge honor for me to have my name on this trophy again. I would also like to thank my entire team. I am grateful to be working with all of them, and I am blessed to have my family and my sponsors who believe in me. I would also like to thank all my fans in Thailand. I am really proud to be from Thailand, and to win this prestigious award.”

But she might only be getting started.

Jutanguarn also leads the tour in scoring at 69.379 and money with $2,459,240. She tops the CME Race to the Globe standings with 4,002 points.

Two years ago Jutanugarn took the POY award, Race to the CME Globe $1 million bonus and money title.

This year could be even bigger.