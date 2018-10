There’s been plenty of celebration of Halloween in the golf world. We are keeping tabs of it all here.

But we have found the most interesting one yet. Bryson DeChambeau decided to have a little fun by dressing up as Rickie Fowler, and greeting Fowler on the golf course in his costume.

Here’s the footage of what transpired:

So there you have it. All around a fun little event here.

But the biggest lesson learned? Don’t come at Rickie Fowler with a weak mustache.