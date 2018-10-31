Count Jordan Spieth among those excited to watch Tiger-Phil match

Jordan Spieth will tee it up in consecutive weeks, beginning Thursday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He will also play in next week’s OHL Classic at Mayakoba. After that, the wedding preparation will hit full speed as Spieth is set to marry fiancee Annie Verret later this year.

Yet Spieth still plans to find time to catch “The Match.”

Spieth said Tuesday that he will likely watch the $9 million showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Nov. 23 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

“I’m sure that myself and our friends will be watching it,” Spieth said. “There is certainly an interest from us, yeah, especially knowing the both of them. Having them mic’d up and knowing them personally it’ll be kind of extra special.”

The group of friends that Spieth plans to watch the match with is likely to not include Justin Thomas, who said earlier this month that there is “zero-percent chance” he orders it on pay-per-view.