Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. Despite battling an oblique injury, Fowler actually played quite well to close last season. He’s had some time off now and is ready for his fourth start at TPC Summerlin, where he’s yet to finish outside the top 25.
- Also like: Gary Woodland and Tony Finau. Woodland is on fire and is making birdies like they’re free right now. Finau fits this course so well, I think, and he’s got three top-16s in four starts to show for it.
- Sleeper: Sam Burns. He just watched one of his junior-golf peers, Cameron Champ, win in Mississippi last Sunday.
- DraftKings bargain: Anders Albertson ($7,000). Coming off T-5 finish at Sanderson Farms and has struck his irons beautifully so far this season. He’s struggled with the putter through two events, but that is typically a strong point for him.
- Fade: Andrew Putnam. His odds are low, but I just need to see more from him after a strong showing in China.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Tony Finau. Another close call at the WGC-HSBC Champions should only serve to motivate him as he still searches for that second PGA Tour win. His form is so pure right now, with a pair of runners-up and zero showings outside the top 15 in his past six starts. He also has a T-7 and two other top 20s in his last four starts at this event.
- Also like: Bryson DeChambeau and Sam Burns. While some top names come here to satisfy a scheduling requirement, DeChambeau seems to show up simply because he really likes this place. He’s right to have good feelings here considering he finished T-7 in this event a year ago. DeChambeau fell off a little bit at the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship but he entered off back-to-back wins, so clearly great form is not far off. Brentley has Burns as a sleeper, but I like him so much I’ll prop him up here. He finished T-3 at Sanderson Farms and just think this will be a good course for him (T-43 in his debut here last year).
- Sleeper: Kevin Tway. His best finish here is T-32, which is neither great nor bad. His form since his win at the Safeway Open has been decent but unspectacular (T27-T52). A lot of solid signs, nothing overwhelming. More of a feeling on a player whose talent is tough to ignore.
- DraftKings bargain: Hunter Mahan ($6,900). I am certainly in on the Mahan comeback tour. He got his PGA Tour card back and has jumped over 300 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking since July. And that’s rating system where he’s being severely underranked! Mahan is No. 377 in the OWGR, but the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings have him at No. 131. He’s dangerously under the radar, rising and proven already as a guy who can perform as a top-tier talent. For now, he’s a great bargain any week he plays.
- Fade: Matt Kuchar. He has a couple of really good finishes here, but they are from roughly a decade ago. Overall, his game has looked only OK over the last few months. Not a ton of upside here for a guy priced over $9,000.
Comments