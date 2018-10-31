Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. Despite battling an oblique injury, Fowler actually played quite well to close last season. He’s had some time off now and is ready for his fourth start at TPC Summerlin, where he’s yet to finish outside the top 25.

Rickie Fowler. Despite battling an oblique injury, Fowler actually played quite well to close last season. He’s had some time off now and is ready for his fourth start at TPC Summerlin, where he’s yet to finish outside the top 25. Also like: Gary Woodland and Tony Finau. Woodland is on fire and is making birdies like they’re free right now. Finau fits this course so well, I think, and he’s got three top-16s in four starts to show for it.

Gary Woodland and Tony Finau. Woodland is on fire and is making birdies like they’re free right now. Finau fits this course so well, I think, and he’s got three top-16s in four starts to show for it. Sleeper: Sam Burns. He just watched one of his junior-golf peers, Cameron Champ, win in Mississippi last Sunday.

Sam Burns. He just watched one of his junior-golf peers, Cameron Champ, win in Mississippi last Sunday. DraftKings bargain: Anders Albertson ($7,000). Coming off T-5 finish at Sanderson Farms and has struck his irons beautifully so far this season. He’s struggled with the putter through two events, but that is typically a strong point for him.

Anders Albertson ($7,000). Coming off T-5 finish at Sanderson Farms and has struck his irons beautifully so far this season. He’s struggled with the putter through two events, but that is typically a strong point for him. Fade: Andrew Putnam. His odds are low, but I just need to see more from him after a strong showing in China.

Kevin Casey