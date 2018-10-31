Florida Gulf Coast wins program's 1st national title at PGA Jones Cup

After a couple of close calls in the past two years, Florida Gulf Coast’s PGA Golf Management program finally won its first national championship on Wednesday.

The Eagles cruised to a 14-shot victory at the 2018 PGA Jones Cup at PGA Golf Club’s Wanamaker Course in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The win came after FGCU had finished fourth at last year’s PGA Jones Cup and second the year before.

After shooting 11-over 299 and leading by just a shot after Day 1, the Eagles fired a 291 in the second and final round, finishing at 14 over.

“This is really exciting, but to do it in the style they did today was special,” said Marty Hall, assistant director for FGCU’s PGA Golf Management program. “To have all five players clicking at the same time was awesome. This creates a lot of excitement about making the team. I think there will be a lot of competition among our 160 students to try and repeat next year.”

Clemson closed in 299 to finish second at 28 over while Colorado-Colorado Springs was third at 29 over. Defending champion Campbell, which has won three PGA Jones Cups since 2012, tied for fourth with New Mexico State, which won national titles in 2015 and ’16.

Individually, Campbell’s Shea Wolfle tied for medalist honors with Clemson’s Chris Gabriele at 2 under. Wolfle shot 67 in the final round.

FGCU was led by Cameron Fady (T-5, 2 over), Alex Holt (ninth, 3 over) and Eric Costa (T-10, 4 over). Holt was playing in his third PGA Jones Cup.

“I don’t know that it’s hit us yet – what we just accomplished,” Holt said.