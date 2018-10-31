Whistling Straits to favor Europe at next Ryder Cup? Potential captain Harrington thinks so

The more people begin to talk about the 2020 Ryder Cup, the more Padraig Harrington’s name comes up as the favorite to be named Europe’s next captain.

Justin Rose, speaking to Sky Sports this week, agrees.

“I would say a three-time major champion, clearly a European legend, for me Padraig is the front-runner,” Rose said of the 47-year-old Harrington, winner of two British Opens and a PGA Championship, a six-time champion on the PGA Tour, a six-time Ryder Cup participant and vice captain last month in Paris.

McIlroy seconds Harrington to leads the Europeans into Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.

“I’ve always thought Padraig would be a good captain in the United States,” McIlroy said last week. “He’s won a lot of golf tournaments over there, he’s won a PGA Championship.”

Harrington has said many times we would welcome such a job, and on Tuesday in Turkey, where he will play in the Turkish Airlines Open, Harrington was already talking about the 2020 Ryder Cup and its venue.

The Irishman said home-field advantage won’t be as prominent in two years time at Whistling Straits, which Harrington called “a European-style golf course.” That would buck a recent trend that saw Le Golf National and Hazeltine National help home teams to landslide victories.

“They just knew, a stats guy came in and said, look, we make more birdies than the Europeans,” Harrington said of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. “We make this into a birdie fest, we should win.”

Harrington added: “Let’s face it, if we were going to Riviera, that would be so hard for the Europeans to win on that style of golf course, just U.S. to the bone there. There’s so many golf courses that they could go to in the States. They should just turn up in Hazeltine every year, their cup of tea and gives such an advantage.”