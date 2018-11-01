Bill Belichick goes all in on Aaron Rodgers' golf game

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been in the throes of a media lovefest this week, launching serious plaudits toward each other heading into their Sunday night showdown at Gillette Stadium.

The praise for Rodgers didn’t stop with Brady. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is notorious for keeping silent when it comes to the “Tom Brady is the GOAT” chorus, was eager to offer high praise to the Green Bay QB for his football skills.

But the Hoodie did not stop there.

Belichick broke football form to praise Rodgers’ golf game, as well.

“He does everything good. He can even play golf. He’s a good golfer, too,” Belichick said Wednesday

The New England head coach said he and Rodgers had crossed metaphorical cart paths during the annual AT&T Pro-Am Pebble Beach.

“Yeah, he was out at Pebble Beach. I’ve been out there. I’m not in that league. That’s way past me,” Belichick said.

Belichick was unable to recall Rodgers’ score.

“It’s a Pro-Am, so if you hit a bad shot you play your Pro’s ball. It’s easy.”

Rodgers, for his part, was appreciative of Belichick’s thoughts.

“Well, I appreciate the compliments on the golf game,” Rodgers said later Wednesday. “I’m usually not very good in Pebble.”

Rodgers has displayed his golf skills elsewhere.

He called this shot early from the rough on hole No. 16 at the American Century Championship last July.

Discount double-check, indeed.