Lee Trevino's Dallas mansion on sale for $7.5 million

If you were looking to buy the house of a golfing legend at a reduced price … well, you’re in luck.

Per MRT.com, the Dallas mansion belonging to Lee Trevino, 78, has seen its asking price slashed.

The number had been $8.5 million since January, but that figure has now dropped to $7.5 million. According to MRT.com, the house originally was put on the market for $13 million back in 2014.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1939 and is in the prestigious Preston Hollow neighborhood. The property features a main house with four bedrooms, a game room, sunroom, music room, and study, as well as a separate guest suite with its own entrance.

The outdoor space on the property includes a private creek with a picturesque stone bridge, a pool, a tennis court, putting greens, and a cabana with kitchen and fireplace for entertaining or relaxing.

Trevino, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, won six majors and 29 PGA Tour events in his legendary career.