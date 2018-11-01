Peter Uihlein takes early lead at suspended Shriners Open

Here is a recap of the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

LEADING: Peter Uihlein had six birdies in his final nine holes and it was enough to move in front.

It was nine birdies on the day overall for Uihlein, who fired an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead. The day was suspended due to darkness before the full first round could be completed, but Uihlein will almost certainly be the leader through 18 holes.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a run of four straight birdies to start his final nine (the front nine) to move to 7 under overall. A birdie-bogey exchange followed at Nos. 6 and 7. A closing birdie at No. 9 pushed him to his 8-under finish.

Uihlein is the 2010 U.S. Amateur champion and in his 60th career PGA Tour start. He has seven top 10s in those showings. Uihlein had his first full season on the PGA Tour in 2017-18, as he competed in 26 events and finished 81st in the FedEx Cup standings.

He is looking for his first career PGA Tour win.

CHASING: Seth Reeves is the closest pursuer thanks to an opening 7-under 64. Harold Varner III and Robert Streb are tied for third at 6 under. Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are among a group at 5 under and in a tie for fifth.

SHOT OF THE DAY: The eagle of the day, no doubt…

✅ Drive the par-4 15th

✅ Make the 🦅 putt@JamesHahnPGA made this look easy.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ODjhjsafNf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 1, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Kevin Tway, who won the 2018-19 PGA Tour season opener, opens in 4-under 67 and sits T-12. … Rickie Fowler fires a 68 and is T-19. … Fresh off an electric first PGA Tour win, Cameron Champ posts a respectable 2-under 69 and is T-32. … Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is also T-32 at 2 under.

UP NEXT: The second round will be aired by Golf Channel from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.